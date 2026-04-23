Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 33.73% to Rs 22.16 crore

Net Loss of P. H. Capital reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.73% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.73% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.25% to Rs 112.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.1633.44 -34 112.68185.49 -39 OPM %-11.10-25.66 -3.176.14 - PBDT-1.92-8.59 78 4.8011.09 -57 PBT-1.92-8.67 78 4.5810.79 -58 NP-1.60-6.71 76 3.247.85 -59

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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