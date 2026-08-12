P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.43% to Rs 1702.30 croreNet profit of P I Industries declined 38.95% to Rs 244.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 400.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 1702.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1900.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1702.301900.50 -10 OPM %21.5827.31 -PBDT425.50603.90 -30 PBT321.80507.40 -37 NP244.20400.00 -39
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