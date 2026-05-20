Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, PTC India Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd and BASF India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2026.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, PTC India Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd and BASF India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2026.

P I Industries Ltd crashed 6.94% to Rs 2907.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 59811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9177 shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 5.30% to Rs 83.03. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.01 lakh shares in the past one month. PTC India Ltd lost 5.07% to Rs 196.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month. C.E. Info Systems Ltd fell 5.05% to Rs 917.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31550 shares in the past one month.