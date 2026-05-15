P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 45.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 123.16% to Rs 3544.31 crore

Net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 45.60% to Rs 90.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 123.16% to Rs 3544.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1588.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.76% to Rs 409.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.59% to Rs 10739.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7693.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.