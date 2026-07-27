P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 51.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.73% to Rs 2412.98 crore

Net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 51.92% to Rs 105.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.73% to Rs 2412.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1714.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2412.981714.567.566.41158.35103.93140.5992.73105.3469.34

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