Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, Comfort Intech Ltd and Mercantile Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2026.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, Comfort Intech Ltd and Mercantile Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2026.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 573.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20159 shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd lost 9.94% to Rs 5.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26306 shares in the past one month. Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd tumbled 9.84% to Rs 126.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5051 shares in the past one month. Comfort Intech Ltd plummeted 8.21% to Rs 7.83. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.