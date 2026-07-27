P N Gadgil Jewellers rises after Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 105 cr

P N Gadgil Jewellers rallied 5.82% to Rs 684.70 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 51.9% to Rs 105.33 crore in Q1 FY27 comapred with Rs 69.34 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 40.73% YoY to Rs 2,412.98 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by robust growth across its retail business and healthy demand for gold, diamond and silver jewellery.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 51.63% YoY to Rs 140.59 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 192.41 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 56.6% compared with Rs 122.85 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved 80 bps to 8% in Q1 FY27 as against 7.2% in Q1 FY26.

The company's retail segment continued to strengthen, with revenue rising 56.4% YoY to Rs 1,885.10 crore. Consequently, retail contributed 78% of total revenue in Q1 FY27, up from 70% a year earlier, reflecting the company's continued focus on expanding its higher-margin retail business. The company delivered a robust same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 46.1%YoY, driven by healthy customer footfalls and higher transaction volumes. Across product categories, the diamond segment maintained strong momentum, recording 29% growth in value and 26% growth in volume. The gold category posted a 54% increase in value, while volumes remained broadly stable, declining just 1% YoY despite elevated gold prices. Meanwhile, the silver category registered a 131% increase in value, although volumes softened 7% YoY.

As of 30 June 2026, the company operated 78 stores, comprising 77 in India and one in the U.S. It plans to open a few new stores in Q2 FY27, with the bulk of its expansion scheduled for Q3 and Q4 FY27 in line with its phased rollout strategy. P N Gadgil Jewellers is one of the oldest jewellery companies in India, with customers across India and the USA. The company offers a wide range of gold, silver, diamond, and platinum jewellery for weddings, festivals, and daily wear. The portfolio also includes a dedicated sub-brand, Litestyle by PNG, catering to the growing demand for stylish and lightweight jewellery.