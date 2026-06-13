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P R Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales decline 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of P R Holdings reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.76% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.18 -72 0.580.33 76 OPM %-140.00-11.11 -5.17-139.39 - PBDT-0.07-0.31 77 0.030 0 PBT-0.07-0.31 77 0.030 0 NP-0.10-0.31 68 0-0.03 100

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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