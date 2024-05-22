Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P R Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

P R Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of P R Holdings reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 133.33% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060 0 0.090.08 13 OPM %50.000 --22.22-50.00 - PBDT0.74-0.11 LP 0.900.40 125 PBT0.74-0.11 LP 0.900.40 125 NP0.61-0.18 LP 0.770.33 133

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

