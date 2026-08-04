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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek announces commissioning of 2.5 GWh BESS manufacturing line

Pace Digitek announces commissioning of 2.5 GWh BESS manufacturing line

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 8:50 PM IST
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Through its subsidiary - Lineage Power

Pace Digitek announced that its subsidiary, Lineage Power (LPPL), has commissioned an additional 2.5 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing line, taking the Group's installed BESS manufacturing capacity from 2.5 GWh to 5 GWh.

The commissioning of the additional manufacturing line marks an important milestone in Pace Digitek's BESS business as the Company continues to scale its manufacturing capabilities in line with the increasing demand for battery energy storage solutions. The expanded manufacturing capacity enhances the Company's ability to execute its growing BESS order book, project pipeline and product supplies while improving manufacturing flexibility, production planning and delivery capabilities across utility-scale and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) applications.

Over the past year, Pace Digitek has manufactured over 300 utility-scale BESS containers, representing ~1.5 GWh of battery energy storage capacity. The expansion to 5 GWh builds on this execution track record and strengthens the Company's ability to support its growing BESS business in line with customer requirements and market opportunities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

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