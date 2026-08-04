Pace Digitek announces commissioning of 2.5 GWh BESS manufacturing line

Through its subsidiary - Lineage Power

Pace Digitek announced that its subsidiary, Lineage Power (LPPL), has commissioned an additional 2.5 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing line, taking the Group's installed BESS manufacturing capacity from 2.5 GWh to 5 GWh.

The commissioning of the additional manufacturing line marks an important milestone in Pace Digitek's BESS business as the Company continues to scale its manufacturing capabilities in line with the increasing demand for battery energy storage solutions. The expanded manufacturing capacity enhances the Company's ability to execute its growing BESS order book, project pipeline and product supplies while improving manufacturing flexibility, production planning and delivery capabilities across utility-scale and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) applications.