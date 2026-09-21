Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek arm receives BESS order worth Rs 488.46 cr

From NTPC GE Power Services

Lineage Power (a material subsidiary) ofPace Digitek, has received a Letter of Award aggregating to Rs. 488.46 crore(inclusive of taxes) from NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL) for a supply, delivery, testing, and supervision of erection, testing & commissioning of 5.015 MWh BESS Containers along with BMS and EMS, strictly as per the RFQ documents issued including CMC (Comprehensive Maintenance Contract for 12 years).

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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