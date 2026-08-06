Pace Digitek consolidated net profit rises 13.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.29% to Rs 555.36 croreNet profit of Pace Digitek rose 13.24% to Rs 61.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.29% to Rs 555.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 367.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales555.36367.08 51 OPM %15.5021.81 -PBDT86.0775.97 13 PBT81.6373.88 10 NP61.3254.15 13
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