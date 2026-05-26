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Pace Digitek consolidated net profit rises 73.27% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Sales rise 60.52% to Rs 1096.78 crore

Net profit of Pace Digitek rose 73.27% to Rs 99.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.52% to Rs 1096.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 683.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.20% to Rs 297.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 2641.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2438.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1096.78683.27 61 2641.272438.78 8 OPM %14.8811.16 -17.2419.75 - PBDT149.0476.74 94 441.53389.98 13 PBT145.8175.19 94 429.53383.93 12 NP99.1657.23 73 297.57267.61 11

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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