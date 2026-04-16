Pace Digitek sizzles as FY26 order inflows hit Rs 6,460 crore on energy push

Pace Digitek rose 3.07% to Rs 173 after the company, along with its subsidiaries, reported robust order inflows of Rs 6,459.7 crore for FY2026, driven by strong momentum in its energy business.

The energy segment accounted for the bulk of the inflows at Rs 5,814.7 crore, while the telecom segment contributed Rs 645 crore. The company said the orders span key projects across both verticals, reflecting its expanding presence in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and renewable-linked opportunities.

Within the energy business, order inflows were supported by a diversified mix of contracts. Build Own Operate (BOO) projects contributed Rs 2,455 crore, accounting for 42% of the segments inflows and offering annuity-based revenue streams with long-term cash flow visibility. Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts made up Rs 3,048.4 crore, or 52%, providing execution visibility through utility-scale deployments. Supply contracts contributed Rs 311.4 crore, or about 6%, aiding near-term revenue generation and capacity utilisation.

The company and its subsidiaries secured projects from a mix of public and private sector clients, including KPTCL, KREDL, NTPC, SECI and MAHAGENCO, highlighting its growing participation in Indias energy transition. The telecom segment continued to provide stability, with order inflows driven by operations and maintenance (O&M), equipment supply and infrastructure projects. Key clients include BSNL, Tata Teleservices, RailTel and Indian Railways. The company said this segment supports recurring revenue streams and near-term cash flow visibility, while ensuring operational continuity across multiple circles. Overall, the order book offers multi-year execution visibility across both segments, with a rising share of energy-led projects. The company said its balanced mix of BOO, EPC and supply contracts positions it for sustained growth by combining long-term revenue visibility with near-term execution opportunities.