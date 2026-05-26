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Pace Digitek surges after Q4 PAT jumps 88% YoY to Rs 106 crore

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 11:07 AM IST
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Pace Digitek soared 7.79% to Rs 204.90 after the company reported a sharp surge in consolidated net profit of 88% year-on-year to Rs 105.92 crore, on a 60.52% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,096.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 93.92% YoY to Rs 145.81 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses rose 57.79% to Rs 971.12 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 615.44 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 641.47 crore (up 230.93% YoY); engineering, procurement, and construction project expenses stood at Rs 175.57 crore (down 49.27% YoY); finance cost was at Rs 34.29 crore (up 396.96% YoY), while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 27.18 crore (up 56.65% YoY) during the period under review.

Pace Digitek is engaged in telecom infrastructure services, EPC activities including optic fiber deployment, and power management solutions, along with the design, supply, and maintenance of related energy and telecom equipment.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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