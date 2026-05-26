Pace Digitek surges after Q4 PAT jumps 88% YoY to Rs 106 crore

Pace Digitek soared 7.79% to Rs 204.90 after the company reported a sharp surge in consolidated net profit of 88% year-on-year to Rs 105.92 crore, on a 60.52% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,096.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 93.92% YoY to Rs 145.81 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses rose 57.79% to Rs 971.12 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 615.44 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 641.47 crore (up 230.93% YoY); engineering, procurement, and construction project expenses stood at Rs 175.57 crore (down 49.27% YoY); finance cost was at Rs 34.29 crore (up 396.96% YoY), while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 27.18 crore (up 56.65% YoY) during the period under review.