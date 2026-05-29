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Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales decline 35.36% to Rs 38.53 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 83.98% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.36% to Rs 38.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.99% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.81% to Rs 154.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales38.5359.61 -35 154.47244.45 -37 OPM %5.585.70 -5.635.24 - PBDT3.034.78 -37 11.1919.68 -43 PBT0.582.27 -74 1.539.63 -84 NP0.372.31 -84 1.997.65 -74

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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