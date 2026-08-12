Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 81.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 63.92 croreNet profit of Pacific Industries rose 81.72% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 63.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.9249.66 29 OPM %4.446.75 -PBDT4.623.66 26 PBT2.331.28 82 NP1.690.93 82
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