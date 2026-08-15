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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Padam Cotton Yarns standalone net profit declines 49.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Padam Cotton Yarns standalone net profit declines 49.75% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:01 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 13.13 crore

Net profit of Padam Cotton Yarns declined 49.75% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.1313.71 -4 OPM %5.7116.19 -PBDT1.212.58 -53 PBT1.212.57 -53 NP1.022.03 -50

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

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