Padam Cotton Yarns standalone net profit declines 49.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 13.13 croreNet profit of Padam Cotton Yarns declined 49.75% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.1313.71 -4 OPM %5.7116.19 -PBDT1.212.58 -53 PBT1.212.57 -53 NP1.022.03 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content