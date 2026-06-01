Padam Cotton Yarns standalone net profit rises 91.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 86.19% to Rs 24.41 crore

Net profit of Padam Cotton Yarns rose 91.59% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.19% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.11% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 416.10% to Rs 73.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.