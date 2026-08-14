Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.37% to Rs 15.74 croreNet profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.37% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.7410.33 52 OPM %6.672.23 -PBDT0.870.12 625 PBT0.820.07 1071 NP0.54-0.27 LP
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