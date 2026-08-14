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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.37% to Rs 15.74 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.37% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.7410.33 52 OPM %6.672.23 -PBDT0.870.12 625 PBT0.820.07 1071 NP0.54-0.27 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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