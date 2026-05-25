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Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers standalone net profit rises 52.17% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 33.19% to Rs 12.28 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.19% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 45.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.289.22 33 45.5639.04 17 OPM %2.852.39 -1.801.87 - PBDT0.240.10 140 0.420.32 31 PBT0.180.05 260 0.210.13 62 NP0.350.23 52 0.150.24 -38

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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