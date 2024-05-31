Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Industries declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.60-0.470.6006.67-10.64-5.0000.050.05-0.020.040.010.04-0.0600.010.04-0.060

