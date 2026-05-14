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Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 500.41% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Industries rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 500.41% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2300.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 610.65% to Rs 22.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.712.45 500 22.033.10 611 OPM %1.702.86 -2.091.29 - PBDT0.240.08 200 0.280.05 460 PBT0.230.07 229 0.240.01 2300 NP0.230.07 229 0.240.01 2300

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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