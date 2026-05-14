Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 500.41% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Industries rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 500.41% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2300.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 610.65% to Rs 22.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.