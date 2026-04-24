PAE standalone net profit declines 94.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 2.53 crore

Net profit of PAE declined 94.26% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.55% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.