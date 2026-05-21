Page Inds Q4 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 179 cr; declares dividend of Rs 150/sh

Page Industries' standalone net profit jumped 8.98% to Rs 178.73 crore on a 14.07% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,252.59 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY26, sales volume grew 10.8% YoY, amounting to 54.5 million pieces.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 was at Rs 237.80 crore, up 8.74% as against Rs 218.67 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA stood at Rs 260.5 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 10.75% compared with Rs 235.2 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 20.8% in Q4 FY26 as against 21.4% in Q4 FY25.

On the outlook & trends front, the company remains confident of sustaining its growth momentum, supported by positive consumer sentiment, continued retail modernization, and a resilient economy. While inflationary pressures on key input costsparticularly cottoncontinue to persist, the company is well-positioned to manage these challenges through strategic sourcing initiatives, supply chain optimization, operational efficiencies, and calibrated pricing actions. Commenting on the results, Mr. V.S. Ganesh, Managing Director, Page Industries, said, We are pleased to report a strong quarter marked by healthy growth in both revenue and profitability. Our focus on continuously enriching product features and portfolio, together with high standards of consumer experience, has contributed to strengthening our market position. Encouraging demand trends across all distribution channels during the quarter also supported robust volume-led revenue growth.

The company said its board has declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY26. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as May 27, 2026, while the payment will be made on or before June 19, 2026. Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for the manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.