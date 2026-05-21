Page Industries standalone net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.07% to Rs 1252.60 crore

Net profit of Page Industries rose 8.98% to Rs 178.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 1252.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1098.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.76% to Rs 763.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 729.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 5246.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4934.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.