Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 29.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 260.29 croreNet profit of Paisalo Digital rose 29.98% to Rs 61.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 260.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 218.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales260.29218.71 19 OPM %77.6573.19 -PBDT86.5365.80 32 PBT82.2163.60 29 NP61.3147.17 30
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