Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveDelhi SIR DeadlineStocks To WatchRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayAuto Ancillary StocksTitan Q1 PreviewRealty Firms on Repo RateLIC OFS
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 29.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 29.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 1:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 260.29 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 29.98% to Rs 61.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 260.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 218.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales260.29218.71 19 OPM %77.6573.19 -PBDT86.5365.80 32 PBT82.2163.60 29 NP61.3147.17 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 61.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 22.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

FSN E-Commerce posts PAT of Rs 80 crore for Q1 FY27

Sun TV Network Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Next Story