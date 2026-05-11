Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 56.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 260.92 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 56.04% to Rs 72.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 260.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.53% to Rs 237.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 943.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 771.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.