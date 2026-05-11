Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 56.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 56.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 260.92 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 56.04% to Rs 72.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 260.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.53% to Rs 237.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 943.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 771.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales260.92193.77 35 943.70771.11 22 OPM %72.5677.61 -74.7977.98 - PBDT101.7464.57 58 331.43273.05 21 PBT97.0162.33 56 319.19267.58 19 NP72.2346.29 56 237.21200.12 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CMS Info Systems wins ATM managed services outsourcing from HDFC Bank

Medi Assist Healthcare gains after strong Q4 performance

Kewal Kiran Clothing clocks over 14% YoY growth in Q4 PAT

INR gives up 95 per US dollar mark yet again as oil prices spike

Sensex slides over 924 pts; realty shares tumble

First Published: May 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story