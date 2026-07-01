Paisalo Digital hits the roof after promoter's increase stake to 46.72%

Paisalo Digital was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 71.06 after the promoter shareholding in the company increased to 46.72% in Q1 FY27 from 41.75% in FY26 following a series of open-market acquisitions.

The June 2026 quarter saw the promoter group's shareholding increase by 4.97% through open-market purchases.

The continued rise in promoter ownership, from around 26% in FY19 to its current level of 46.72%, reflects sustained confidence in the company's long-term business strategy and execution.

Alongside the stake increase, the company reiterated its three-year roadmap to double AUM, total income and PAT, supported by an AI-led lending model, expansion of its distribution network, disciplined underwriting, strong asset quality, and diversification of funding sources to lower its cost of capital.

Santanu Agarwal, deputy managing director, Paisalo Digital, said: The increase in promoter shareholding to 46.72%, including an addition of 4.97% during the quarter, is a strong reflection of our long-term confidence in Paisalos growth journey. We are building a scalable, AI-led and risk-disciplined lending franchise for Bharat anchored on responsible growth, technology-led underwriting, deep distribution, strong governance and pristine asset quality. In a separate filing, Paisalo Digital informed that its Promoter group entity Equilibrated Venture Cflow has released the pledge on 90 lakh equity shares of Paisalo Digital, representing 0.99% of the company's equity capital. The pledge release follows the repayment of an existing loan availed by the promoter entity from Bajaj Financial Securities Limited and has been disclosed in accordance with SEBI's promoter encumbrance regulations.