Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2026.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2026.

Paisalo Digital Ltd crashed 16.13% to Rs 74.38 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 7.17% to Rs 498. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25449 shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd tumbled 6.24% to Rs 313.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd slipped 5.79% to Rs 1624.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9617 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd pared 5.70% to Rs 21.18. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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