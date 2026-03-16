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Paisalo Digital receives ratings action for proposed NCDs from Brickwork Ratings

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Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
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Paisalo Digital has strengthened its credit profile by obtaining an additional external credit rating from Brickwork Ratings India for its proposed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The rating agency has assigned a long-term rating of BWR AA / Stable for the Company's proposed Rs 1,500 crore NCD issuance, supplementing the Company's existing rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research.

This dual rating reflects Paisalo's continued commitment to transparency, strong governance standards, and broader investor participation in its debt capital market issuances.

According to Brickwork Ratings, the assigned rating factors in several structural strengths of Paisalo's business model and financial profile:

Established franchise and scalable lending model Strong capitalization and experienced management Steady loan book growth and asset quality

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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