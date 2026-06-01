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Pakka standalone net profit declines 69.45% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 101.54 crore

Net profit of Pakka declined 69.45% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 101.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.99% to Rs 18.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.37% to Rs 355.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 406.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales101.5492.16 10 355.80406.04 -12 OPM %10.0016.13 -11.8518.76 - PBDT9.6116.25 -41 41.7483.05 -50 PBT5.5112.16 -55 25.2167.15 -62 NP3.8412.57 -69 18.1556.70 -68

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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