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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST
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Sales decline 97.72% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net Loss of Palash Securities reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 97.72% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.3113.57 -98 OPM %-487.10-16.73 -PBDT-1.42-2.85 50 PBT-1.43-3.01 52 NP-1.47-1.57 6

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

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