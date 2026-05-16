Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 99.13% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net Loss of Palash Securities reported to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.13% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 49.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.