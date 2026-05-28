Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 198.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 80.75 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals rose 198.04% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.11% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 293.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.