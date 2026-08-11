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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 484.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 484.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.34% to Rs 68.00 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals rose 484.62% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 68.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.0055.13 23 OPM %3.841.72 -PBDT2.420.65 272 PBT2.050.26 688 NP1.520.26 485

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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