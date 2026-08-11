Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 484.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.34% to Rs 68.00 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals rose 484.62% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 68.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.68.0055.133.841.722.420.652.050.261.520.26

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