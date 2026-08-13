Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 12.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.34% to Rs 40.36 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels declined 12.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.40.3636.250.921.100.350.380.310.340.220.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News