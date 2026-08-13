Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 12.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 12.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.34% to Rs 40.36 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels declined 12.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.3636.25 11 OPM %0.921.10 -PBDT0.350.38 -8 PBT0.310.34 -9 NP0.220.25 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 53.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 53.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Viaan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit rises 126.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Indus Fila reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Next Story