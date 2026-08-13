Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 12.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.34% to Rs 40.36 croreNet profit of Palm Jewels declined 12.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.3636.25 11 OPM %0.921.10 -PBDT0.350.38 -8 PBT0.310.34 -9 NP0.220.25 -12
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