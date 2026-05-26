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Palm Jewels standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.99% to Rs 49.24 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.99% to Rs 49.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.19% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 185.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.2437.59 31 185.29189.74 -2 OPM %0.550.51 -0.850.53 - PBDT0.270.12 125 1.500.86 74 PBT0.230.08 188 1.350.71 90 NP0.150.07 114 1.000.54 85

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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