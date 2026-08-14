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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 63.80% to Rs 22.13 crore

Net Loss of Palred Technologies reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.80% to Rs 22.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.1313.51 64 OPM %-2.67-20.06 -PBDT-0.90-2.89 69 PBT-1.16-3.16 63 NP-0.95-2.53 62

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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