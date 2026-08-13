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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:56 PM IST
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Sales decline 59.69% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net Loss of Pan Electronics (India) reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 59.69% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.791.96 -60 OPM %-17.7212.76 -PBDT-0.140.20 PL PBT-0.41-0.06 -583 NP-0.41-0.06 -583

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

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