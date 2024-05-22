Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panabyte Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Panabyte Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 67.50% to Rs 1.34 crore

Net profit of Panabyte Technologies reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.50% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 57.72% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.340.80 68 3.758.87 -58 OPM %32.092.50 -0.270.23 - PBDT0.38-0.04 LP -0.21-0.16 -31 PBT0.35-0.07 LP -0.33-0.28 -18 NP0.09-0.30 LP -0.46-0.45 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Stock Alert: Infosys, IEX, Redington, Quick Heal Tech, Star Cement

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 20.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 32.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

MPF Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 117.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds &amp; Jewellery standalone net profit rises 86.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story