Panacea Biotec, Advance Agrolife, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Emerald Leisures, L&T

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 13 April 2026.

Result Today:

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Just Dial, Swaraj Engines, Innovision, Parin Enterprises, Indbank Housing and Continental Controls will announce their quarterly earnings today.

IPO Update:

Om Power reported 0.71x subscription on Day 2

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Om Powers initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 0.71 times overall on Day 2 (as of 5:00 PM), with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribing 1.18 times, the retail portion at 0.58 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 0.38 times.

Stocks to Watch:

Panacea Biotec announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 20.79 crore from Central Medical Services Society, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Advance Agrolife announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 30.37 crore from National Fertilizers for the supply of various agrochemicals. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Generali Central Insurance Company (formerly known as Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited) to provide its Zaggle Zoyer platform. Emerald Leisures said that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the development of a residential redevelopment project at Swastik Park, Chembur in Mumbai, with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 600 crore. Larsen & Toubro said its real estate arm, L&T Realty Properties, has acquired a 100% stake in International Green Scapes for Rs 1,123 crore in an all-cash deal, as it looks to expand its residential portfolio in Gurugram.

Airfloa Rail Technology said that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 1.25 crore from Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala for the supply of luggage rack modules for LHB non-AC and AC chair car coaches. Blue Dart Express reported a low-severity cyber security incident within its parent group. The company said the incident involved phishing and impersonation exposure. It clarified that no sensitive data was breached and no customer or business information was impacted. Swiggys Co-founder Nandan Reddy has stepped down to pursue personal projects, while Chief Growth Officer Phani Kishan and Group CFO Rahul Bothra will join the board as Executive Directors.