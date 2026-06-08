To advance licensure of dengue vaccine DengiAll? in sub-Saharan Africa

Panacea Biotec announced the launch of the DENSTAR project which will work to advance the licensure of the dengue vaccine DengiAll in sub-Saharan Africa (sSA) and to facilitate its broader global use. The four-year initiative is funded under the Global Health European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership 3 Joint Undertaking (GH EDCTP3 JU), supported by the European Union and aligns with the EDCTP3 mission to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), including dengue fever, and seeks to reduce the disease burden across Africa.

The DENSTAR project is coordinated by the Sclavo Vaccines Association, a non-profit organization based in Siena (Italy) devoted to support vaccine research and development in developing countries. The DENSTAR consortium unites 10 Partners from 9 countries across Europe, Africa, the United States, India and South Korea which comprises of universities, research organizations, a biotech company and a non profit organization, bringing together experts, researchers, regulators, healthcare practitioners. Panacea Biotec being the developer of DengiAll, a tetravalent dengue vaccine targeting all four virus serotypes and currently in late-stage development in India, is a key partner of the DENSTAR consortium. This diverse and complementary consortium embodies a great public-private partnership, fully aligned with the DENSTAR project's goal to promote broader use of DengiAll in Africa and globally, contributing to equitable access to safe and effective dengue prevention tools.