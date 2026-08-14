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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panacea Biotec consolidated net profit declines 43.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Panacea Biotec consolidated net profit declines 43.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 199.57 crore

Net profit of Panacea Biotec declined 43.21% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 199.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 166.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales199.57166.70 20 OPM %2.84-0.71 -PBDT8.733.63 140 PBT0.83-4.76 LP NP2.304.05 -43

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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