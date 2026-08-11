Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 334.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.11% to Rs 50.84 croreNet profit of Panache Digilife rose 334.48% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.11% to Rs 50.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.8429.54 72 OPM %10.256.53 -PBDT5.191.49 248 PBT4.791.20 299 NP3.780.87 334
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