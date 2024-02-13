Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panafic Industrials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Panafic Industrials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Panafic Industrials reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.250 0 OPM %76.000 -PBDT0.19-0.06 LP PBT0.19-0.06 LP NP0.19-0.06 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

FGP reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bengal Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Asutosh Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Berger Paints plans to set up new unit in Khordha, Odisha

Siemens rises as Q1 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 463 cr

NTPC commissions 14 MW of 40 MW Ayodhya Solar PV Project

Hindalco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story