Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 6816.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1603.85% to Rs 4.43 crore

Net profit of Panafic Industrials rose 6816.67% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1603.85% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.430.2652.8223.084.150.064.150.064.150.06

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