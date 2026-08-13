Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 6816.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1603.85% to Rs 4.43 croreNet profit of Panafic Industrials rose 6816.67% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1603.85% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.430.26 1604 OPM %52.8223.08 -PBDT4.150.06 6817 PBT4.150.06 6817 NP4.150.06 6817
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