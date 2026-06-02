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Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 60.56% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 822.77 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 60.56% to Rs 71.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 822.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 695.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.62% to Rs 212.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 3064.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2792.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales822.77695.23 18 3064.262792.89 10 OPM %11.118.55 -8.998.83 - PBDT91.2058.69 55 276.33240.75 15 PBT87.5655.43 58 262.54228.38 15 NP71.0844.27 61 212.50187.03 14

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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