Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 624.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 150.30% to Rs 1735.15 croreNet profit of Panama Petrochem rose 624.80% to Rs 308.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 150.30% to Rs 1735.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 693.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1735.15693.22 150 OPM %22.357.91 -PBDT386.2655.88 591 PBT382.5852.58 628 NP308.9142.62 625
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