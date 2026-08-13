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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit declines 32.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit declines 32.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 30.10% to Rs 11.10 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company declined 32.38% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.10% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.1015.88 -30 OPM %23.3334.63 -PBDT5.858.63 -32 PBT5.718.46 -33 NP4.266.30 -32

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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